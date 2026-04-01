Spencer Pratt

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Alecia's avatar
Alecia
Apr 1

You are simply amazing Spencer. I can feel God all over each and every word you type. Thank you for stepping into your calling even when you didn’t know how you could do it or if you were even “qualified” in the sense of what needed to be done. You have woken up, stood up, spoke up, and most importantly, STEPPED UP, to be the person God created you to be, and for that, you have the gratitude and thankfulness of not only L.A. and California, but the entire nation. God bless you Spencer, and Godspeed. 🙏 🇺🇸

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Richard Klug's avatar
Richard Klug
Apr 2

Is the food price too high because of greedy grocers? Probably not and the Rent is not too high because of greedy landlords either. The fact is that utility costs, trash hauling, repairs and replacements and all of the other associated prices have gone up substantially and that is why rents and food costs have gone up. Los Angeles has severe rent controls which are starving the city's landlords and so you can expect to see more owner occupied units and less on the market. It makes no sense to loose money on renting when you can make a family compound out of a 3 or 4plex that costs less than a large house. Think about it!

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