Hiding from campaigning is the standard commie election strategy these days. It is a luxury afforded to the party that enjoys a near monopoly of cultural control. When all the most visible celebrities, journalists, and media figures are in your tribe, you can rest assured that they will carry your message, signal boost, attack your opponents, and validate every lie your campaign puts forth, without question. Joe Biden infamously campaigned “from his basement” throughout the 2020 election, Xavier Becerra is virtually nonexistent while Steve Hilton is seemingly everywhere, but there are few parallels to the incredible disappearing act of James Talarico over the past few weeks and his campaign’s subsequent meltdown.

Many of you Zoomers may be too young to remember Mark Sanford, the republican governor of South Carolina who vanished for 6 days. During that time, it was complete radio silence…both his government and personal phones were off, and he never responded to calls or texts. The absence sparked something of a panic, as there were legitimate concerns that he had been kidnapped. When he returned, he was surprised that his absence had garnered national attention, and his staff infamously claimed that he was simply hiking the old Appalachian Trail.

Now, because he was a republican, the media actually did their job and investigated the story, tracking down a flight that he was on, and confronted him at the airport. As it turns out, “hiking the old Appalachian Trail” was code for “flying to Buenos Aires to bang his Argentine mistress.” Sanford’s ridiculous excuse fell apart amidst the media scrutiny, and he was forced to confess to his infidelity. Sanford refused to resign, and the legislature failed to impeach him, so he finished his term, and even successfully won several congressional terms in the following years.

Then you have our own Governor, Sparkle Beach Ken Doll, who randomly disappeared for 11 days in October/November, 2021, immediately after getting a Covid booster injection. He abruptly canceled his scheduled trip to the COP26 climate summit in Scotland, claiming that he had “family obligations.” As the most vain, narcissistic, and camera-obsessed politician in American history, it was incredibly odd for him to simply vanish from public life, so the rumors exploded immediately. Many people assumed that he had suffered an adverse reaction to the booster injection. Bell’s Palsy, a temporary partial paralysis of the face was a relatively common side effect of the shots, and – given how vain Gavin is – it made sense that Newsom would hide in shame were anything to happen to his face. There were other rumors that made more sense, though, especially in light of the “family obligations” excuse. Gavin is a well-known sexual deviant. He infamously banged his best friend’s wife, while he was still married. The friend he betrayed was also his campaign manager, and the affair destroyed his friend’s life. In Sacramento, there had been an rumor that Gavin was a little too “familiar” with a female staffer of his, and that she’d even been impregnated by him. She was set to attend the Scotland summit with him, without his family. The rumor was that his wife discovered the affair and blew a gasket about him flying with her to Europe, so he had to cancel the trip. Was that true? Well…it certainly fits Gavin’s profile. But, as with most political scandals…we will never know.

Gavin went completely dark for two weeks, and in true Gavin fashion, played dumb when he returned, feigning confusion as to why everyone was so perturbed by his 2 weeks of radio silence…as if it were totally normal for a sitting Governor to just disappear in the middle of peak fire season during the second biggest fire season in California history. He, of course, dodged all accountability (as he always does) and blamed everyone else for noticing. He claimed he was at the capital, working every day…but he also simultaneously claimed that he had spent extra time with his family because his kids “staged an intervention” to force him to spend time with them.

Joe Biden’s Secretary of War, Lloyd Austin, disappeared for days to get critical prostate cancer treatment and he neglected to inform anyone in the White House that he was going under. In fact, the President, himself, was completely unaware that his War Secretary was AWOL…though, honestly…Joe Biden being unaware of his surroundings isn’t really some unique event. But this was a cabinet member, not a political candidate, and perhaps the most critical cabinet member; it’s shocking this didn’t get more coverage, but he’s a democrat, so he had the cloak of protection.

Now we have James Talarico. James, the spitting image of Alfred E. Neuman is the latest goofy dork who democrats outside of Texas have sponsored to try and flip the state blue. They always do this in Texas. They run some vegan metro weirdo who doesn’t remotely represent the state, doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning a statewide election, and they lie to get California elites all excited about the impossible prospect of flipping Texas blue, and these suckers keep sinking ungodly heaps of money into these doomed campaigned on a wing and a prayer. They produce a bunch of fake polls showing their “guy” 10 points ahead, they get spanked in the election, predictably, the consultants get rich, and they just keep falling for it.

The trouble is, weak men make hard times…and bad candidates. Two weeks ago, the rigors of campaigning caught up with the little ventriloquist dummy and he just…disappeared. Complete radio silence for over a week. Ironically, even though he campaigns on the premise of “billionaire donors bad”, his last sighting was at an elite fundraiser with super wealthy donors in New York. He did a brief zoom call 2 days later, then nothing. Not a zoom call, not a telephone interview. Nothing. In the closing month of a $400 million dollar campaign, this is beyond political malpractice…it’s absolutely batshit crazy. His campaign claimed he had the flu. Now, let’s just ignore the fact that nobody has the flu for 10 days…he couldn’t phone in an interview?