Anyone who is a student of history knows that antisemitism is a symptom of a dying society. Country going in the shitter? Blame that vanishingly small minority of people! Only losers seek scapegoats, and they often scapegoat the people who they see as more successful than them. Communists always do this...they are losers who can’t accomplish anything on their own, they hate themselves, but are too cowardly to process it, so they instead turn their ire on those whose success serves as a foil to bring their own failings into starker contrast. But insecure losers in both communist and capitalist circles, alike, seem to agree that Jews are their superiors.

Jews are over-represented in positions of success in the corporate, financial, and entertainment world. Some people like to twist that to mean that somehow they only occupy these spaces through subterfuge and machinations...they couldn’t possibly be more talented or more disciplined than you, so it clearly must be some cunning plot by a devious cabal, right? Typical loser-think.

But when you look at the most successful people in the world, they’re not Jewish. Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates are all agnostic default Christians...if the Jews control everything, why would they allow this? But yeah, amongst the top 10 wealthiest people, 60% of them are Jews. Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Steve Ballmer. It lends fodder to low IQ “pattern noticers” who only draw one conclusion by their outsized success, and it’s the same refrain you hear from all losers of every stripe; they didn’t earn it, they stole it.

This is how communists think, not how rational, confident people think. Maybe it’s easier for me to see how wicked all of this is because I grew up in the Palisades. I grew up surrounded by Jews, and they’re the most lovely, family-oriented, soft-spoken, and generous people you could ever hope to meet. They are a major part of the reason our town was so lovely. The thing you learn is...Jews are typically very hard-working, intelligent, and disciplined people, but...well, they’re not so good at sports, so they use their time and talents to become good at other non-physical, intellectual enterprises. Business, finance, law...they couldn’t make it in the NBA because they couldn’t dunk a basketball in their wildest dreams, so they worked to own the basketball teams, instead.