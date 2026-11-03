Remember when you first met me? For those of you in the Palisades, that was likely many years ago, but the majority of folks met me when my first campaign ad dropped back in April. I showed Karen Bass’ and Nithya Raman’s multimillion dollar homes, and then showed everybody the grim reality of what became of my home. A sleek, airstream perched precariously on my hillside lot, a stark contrast to the nuked out wreckage where my home used to be. It was a powerful ad. Maybe the best political ad in American history. The spot went absolutely nuclear, thrust our municipal election into the international spotlight, and it racked up millions of views in hours. Then came the whipsaw.

TMZ reported that I not only wasn’t living full time in the trailer on my toxin-laced burned out lot, but I had been staying at the swanky Hotel Bel Air, a relatively modest, but undeniably upscale boutique hotel, tucked away just outside Beverly Hills. True to its 1922 roots, its humble elegance is not nearly as decadent as modern luxury hotels, but it is undeniably a luxury hotel, famous for housing Hollywood royalty like Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and even Spencer Pratt. It also served as the go-to hub for political heavyweights like Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, and even the British Royal Family; I was in some rarified air when I stayed there. The Prince of Wales once said “I slept better in the Presidential Suite of the Bel Air than in any other hotel in the world”. Saint Thomas of Cruise even lived there, saying “I always feel very comfortable there.” It doesn’t have the indulgence of many other upscale hotels around Los Angeles, and yet there’s something else about the place that makes the royalty, who are want for nothing, feel cozy and at ease.

But when the media found out I was staying there, they were most certainly not cozy nor at ease. The backlash was intense, and predictably so. Whenever you land a blow with a successful political ad, you can always expect the machine to find any reason they can to dismantle and neutralize it, and the goblins were out for blood. Harvey Levin, in particular, had a perturbing hard-on for nailing me against the wall for staying at a nice hotel in the wake of losing my home to a wildfire. Harvey seemed betrayed, feeling as thought that I had deceived the public by claiming that I lived in a trailer on my burned out lot (I never claimed that), and I was accused of putting the airstream on the lot as a prop for the commercial. What they didn’t know is I had to take out an SBA disaster loan to acquire that chrome Twinkie, which I’ll be paying off for the next 30 years. I had contractors pour a full-on concrete foundation, with embedded steel I-beams, and the Airstream was welded in place; it’s the most permanent “prop” of all time. I got a sump pump and permanent plumbing connecting it to the sewer, and was still waiting on LADWP to connect us to the grid. I spent a fortune on getting that in place, burning money that I didn’t have in a period when I had zero income for many months; it was most definitely not a prop…but Harvey and his legion of goblins didn’t care. They were out for blood. The machine’s media immune system knew I was a foreign pathogen, and they were attacking like killer T-cells. If only the knew how much darker the real story was.

Now, in many ways, our campaign was perfectly fine with the controversy, because the kerfuffle over me staying at a hotel just reminded everyone of my opponent’s biggest failure; Karen Bass is the reason I didn’t have a home to go to. But, nonetheless, it was becoming such a big controversy, it was eating up all the oxygen in the room, and it was a distraction from all my winning policy ideas; instead of talking about the campaign, we were talking about a damn hotel. So I did some publicity Aikido, I leaned into the controversy and made my infamous “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” rap song where we mimicked the opening to Will Smith’s famous show, departing the nuked out Palisades and towing an Airstream in front of the Hotel Bel Air. We recorded the track with a Grammy-winning producer, stole the shots early in the morning, and had the video out that same day. It went nuclear, and totally defused the media machine’s entire hit job. All my detractors were getting lit up in the comment section with normal people asking the obvious question: why does Spencer have to stay in a hotel in the first place???

And while the answer to that question was obvious, the real question was: why does Spencer have to stay in that hotel? Why is he spending $1,200 a night? Why couldn’t he stay somewhere for $300 a night? Well, the answer to that question is not as pretty as any of us may like to hear. Most people simply presumed that I was being a bougie spoiled brat, and that I was abusing campaign funds. They expected me to stay at a cheaper hotel, but what they don’t realize is…the Hotel Bel Air was the cheapest hotel in all of LA. At the time, I couldn’t explain the math to people, and my campaign staff told me I wasn’t allowed to divulge the real reason I had to stay there, but now that the election is coming to a close, I don’t need to listen to anyone anymore.