Now that the campaign portion of my mission to save Los Angeles is coming to a close, I’m moving on to the next, more interesting phase of this battle. I didn’t get in this fight just to obtain political power, I got in this to expose and dismantle this corrupt machine that is destroying our beloved city, and nothing has changed; I’m still fighting. While I had hoped to try and change this system from within, there’s a good argument to be made that we can be more effective from the outside, playing by our own set of rules.

This election was a battle, but it was not the war. Our war continues, full throttle. However, this is a good time to pause and reflect on what we accomplished together. I am so deeply humbled by all of your support, in word, in donations, in time, in prayer…my spirit has been so profoundly lifted by the sense of community that you all ushered into my life. As difficult as the campaign was, I was fueled by the need to be worthy of your contributions. For the first time in a generation, the psychotic problems plaguing our city are finally mainstream news, and we have created an entire industry around exposing fraud and corruption in Los Angeles.

Undoubtedly, many of you have already noticed the flurry of activity…potholes getting filled, new film industry policy, trash cleanups. While it’s still merely a drop in the bucket and, sure, it’s just cynical image-crafting for the election, we have undeniably forced these clowns to actually *do something* that we have been demanding for years. This proves that positive change can happen if we are willing to apply the appropriate amount of pressure, without fear or reservation. Now is not the time to withdraw…it’s pedal to the metal.

It’s zero hour for Los Angeles. Angelenos are now stuck with the two morons responsible for all of our current problems, and we all now must choose between dumb and dumber? That’s not a choice. That’s the machine protecting the machine. And now every problem that plagues Los Angeles because of these two corrupt communists is going to accelerate, and this city will tumble headlong into the abyss.

You have no idea how many major developers, hoteliers, business owners, and entrepreneurs have been texting me saying they’re packing up and leaving town. More of your favorite restaurants will be shuttering, that means less tax revenue, that means the city has to cut services…more potholes, less firefighters, less police patrols, more criminals, more drug addicts terrorizing your communities. You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city. Look at this place already: weeds growing from every crack and crevice, graffiti over every square inch of public space, garbage, drugs, feces, burned up dogs, burned down towns, abandoned storefronts…this city is a mess, and LA voters are about to reward the arsonists who torched the place with four more years of destruction.

I will not squander the momentum and spotlight that we’ve all fostered together. I am already knee deep into a 6 and 18 month plan for the next phase of this war, where we will bring forth a new media empire to expose all of the fraud. Without any campaign restrictions, we can be relentless, and I can focus full-time on the content we produced throughout the campaign, and bring it to a whole new level.

My goal hasn’t changed. I have been laser focused on stopping these corrupt clowns, and I will stop them. If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil during the campaign, just wait. We have some recordings of one of our exalted candidates doing and saying something that would force her to resign in shame. So Karen and Nithya must ask themselves…is it possible that one of their employees may have a recording of them doing or saying something that would force them to resign in disgrace?



Hope they sleep well at night over the next 5 months! Because you know who hasn’t slept well at all for the last 17 months? My mom. All of my neighbors in the Palisades. All of the moms throughout LA who worry about their kids walking past drug addicts in front of their schools. All the business owners getting crushed in the LA economy, worried that they can’t stay in business and feed their kids. Angelenos have been struggling for years now, all while corrupt politicians and fraudulent NGOs profit off the misery, and fleece us for tax dollars. Well now we’re flipping the script. I want all of them awake at night, sweating, worried about 5AM…when those FBI blazers are filing into their office, breaking down their doors…because I assure you…they are coming.

Thank you all so much for supporting the campaign portion of this fight. We can save this city, together.