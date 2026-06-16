Spencer Pratt

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Pratt keeps this up, and Governor Spencer stops sounding like a joke. Maybe not today, maybe not this cycle, but soon enough if California keeps collapsing under its own smug misrule. Newscum says Trump’s DOJ is investigating him and his wife for political reasons, while reports say probes involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s taxes and former Newcum chief of staff Dana Williamson began earlier and came through the Eastern District of California. That matters because California’s permanent political class looks brittle. Pratt has the fire, the audience, the grievance, and the receipts. Newscum has lawyers, donors, and trouble.

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smyk.studio's avatar
smyk.studio
3h

Voters complained about his lack of political experience, yet the individuals with experience appear to have run my former home into the ground. I don’t get it.

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