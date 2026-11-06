In many ways, the Iran war is for President Trump what climate change is for the left. Either is, at face value, an all-out disaster mitigation effort and war meant to undermine some nebulous future threat. The experts insist that this threat is coming, they insist that it is an existential threat, and even though we cannot really feel nor identify its …
Regime Change = Climate Change
Voters Will Pay Any Gas Price to Prevent Doomsday...Just Not THAT Doomsday
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