In an unhinged, tyrannical speech, reminiscent of a Hitlerian rally in 1930’s Nazi Germany, an enraged Mark Ruffalo took to the stage and screamed into the microphone like a disheveled führer. While firing off outlandish conspiracies about Elon Musk rigging the election with space gadgets, flanked by signage that read “THEY” would “STEAL AN ELECTION”. In the modern online parlance, “they” is code for “Jews”, often indicated by triple parenthesis: (((they))). As if it weren’t enough that he were accusing Jews of stealing the elections, his rhetoric soon would turn violent. Slurring his words, in an apparent drunken, profanity-laced tirade, Ruffalo then threatened to kill the President in an hypnotic and uncontrollable fit of rage, saying he was going to “Hulk out”. He seemed to enjoy his violent fantasy, as he punctuated his terroristic threat with an ominous warning: “you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” If it weren’t clear what he wanted, he repeatedly urged them to physically assault Republicans, screaming at the raucous crowd to organize into coordinated terror cells by encouraging them “to train” and “to fight”.

This kind of Nazi-like antisemitic rage is something of a pattern for Mark Ruffalo. As he has publicly grappled with his midlife crisis for the past several years, he has become infamous for his antisemitic dog whistles and non sequiturs, curiously and inexplicably dragging Jews and Israel into the discussion about the Paramount merger. Unfortunately, there are about 2 billion terminally online muslims who are desperate to consume this kind of Jew-hating slop, so Midlife Mark enjoys an elevated social media analytics boost that only encourages this disgusting behavior. Many once-respected commentators like Tucker Carlson and Jimmy Dore have fallen prey to the algorithmic psychosis induced by the lopsided dominance of radical islamic fanatics boosting their likes and impressions to unfathomable levels. And now, you have a once-great actor feeling so emboldened by this dynamic, he feels perfectly comfortable accusing Jews of conspiring to steal the elections with space weapons and he revels in the prospect of smashing them to death.

Now obviously, this is the least charitable and most hyperbolic characterization of Ruffalo’s woke tirade, but it’s instructive. For years, people like Mark on the communist left have attacked anyone who questions the undoubtedly crooked elections in California, calling them “election deniers”. But with the same breath, they can immediately turn and wail off on unhinged conspiracy theories about Elon Musk rigging the elections. They impeached President Trump for calling his 2020 election “rigged”, even after spending the prior 4 years saying his 2016 election was “rigged by Russia”. It’s totally incoherent bullshit, of course, but there’s almost no point to calling this out. For the communist, it’s not hypocrisy; it’s hierarchy. The language of the communist is the lie, so they will say anything they must, in any situation, to weaponize your morality against you.

If Ms Rachel wants to manipulate you into joining her jihad, she will weaponize your Christian values to attack you for cutting off unlimited welfare to unscrupulous illegal immigrants who refuse to contribute to society. She will furrow her brow and chastise you by saying that “people who say they are Christian and want to cut (food stamps), Jesus said to feed the hungry.” Wow…this is a revelation. Ms Rachel apparently wants Christian dogma to determine government policy! This is quite the departure from what one would expect out of the left. Now, of course, she’s not a Christian nationalist…if you were to hold her to Christ’s standards on divorce, or abortion, or any other sinful behavior she’d violently defend, she would go apoplectic and call you a fascist. She doesn’t believe in Christian values…but she knows that YOU do. And because she doesn’t care about Christ, but you do, she can weaponize His word against you because she knows it will make you vulnerable.

This same faux moral panic extends to violence. Of course, for them, the righteous communists…they gleefully revel in not just violent fantasies, but actual orgies of violence and destruction that have exploded in our leftist cities, unchecked, for a decade. All the hooded violent commie street animals in Antifa have been burning down buildings, looting, assaulting and straight up murdering republicans. All the while, their sympathetic communist allies at CNN waved it off and sanitized the violence, calling them “fiery, but mostly peaceful protests.” When the President was SHOT IN THE HEAD, their headline read: “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally”. The pattern is clear…they ignore and downplay the extreme violence against the right, then whip themselves up into faux moral panic at the slightest glancing blow of perceived “dark” rhetoric leveled against them.

Today’s fake moral panic came on the heels of President Trump saying that a temporary spike in gas prices was a “small price to pay” for ensuring that Los Angeles and San Diego don’t get wiped off the map with an Iranian nuke. This is of course a superlatively rational and uncontroversial statement…we would all pay $100 a gallon if it means LA and San Diego don’t get nuked by Iranian terrorists. EVERY sane person on earth agrees with President Trump. But the left is outraged. Because President Trump put the gas price whining in context by saying “let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego” and then you would understand how temporary gas price spikes are a small price to pay. The communists of course, excised that one line “let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego” and raped it of its context and acted as though he were encouraging Iranian terrorists to nuke these cities. Every opportunistic liar jumped on the bandwagon; it was the perfect fodder for our greasy sociopathic governor, who’s been making a meal out of it all morning on social media.

The outrage is, of course, entirely fake. But as I’ve said many times before: the language of the communist is the lie. They are deeply unscrupulous people who live to weaponize your morality against you, though they do not embrace that morality, themselves. I’ve heard it characterized perfectly before: so much of discourse with the left is them simply pretending to not understand things, thereby making discourse impossible. I wish I knew who first said it, because I hear that on repeat every time I witness these fake moral panics amongst the communists. We all know what the President said, it was painfully clear what he meant, but they are simply pretending to not understand, so they can weaponize it for political tribalism. It’s all so fucking exhausting.

I ache for a time where we could simply make clear policy arguments, with authentic moral rhetoric, and let the best man win. But instead, we have devolved to this circus of faux moral outrage and feigned indignation, where we scurry from one fabricated scandal to the next, like little kids chasing a soccer ball. But this isn’t a game…this trend of faux moral panic has escalated to extreme levels. Commies are calling normal people “Nazis” like it’s nothing. Words use to actually mean something, but now anyone they don’t like is a “fascist”, a war when their side loses is “genocide”…nothing means anything anymore when these words are bandied about with such alacrity and reckless abandon, but there’s still a societal weight to this rhetoric. Genocides and Nazis actually do exist, and they are a real menace, so we can’t just dispatch with our concern over them…but to assign these words to people you disagree with is insane. The troubling thing is…the people who do it know that it’s insane. All of this righteous indignation is fake. Like Solzhenitsyn said: “we know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

This nesting doll of deception isn’t an issue of hypocrisy. Like I said, it’s about hierarchy. They don’t believe any of it. They weaponize your morals against you…because they want to hurt you. They don’t call you a Nazi because they actually believe you’re a Nazi…they call you a Nazi because they want to kill you, and if they can brand you as a Nazi, they can be justified in doing so. Sadly, this stuff is effective. Terrorism works. Even rhetorical terrorism. The people in Gaza knew that they could never win a war against Israel, but they knew they could win the war of public opinion against Israel, and they dispatched the “genocide” label to describe losing a war that they started, in order to cast the Israelis as modern day Nazis, even though there’s never been an adversary in history who preemptively warned their enemies about incoming attacks and provided 4.4 billion pounds of food and medical aid to their opponents. Again, the truth doesn’t matter to these people…only victory, at any cost.

Here in the US, the “genocide” rhetoric has been a very effective cudgel for manipulating political change, especially in fracturing the President’s conservative base. All of the anti-Israel propaganda has dominated the American culture war, overshadowing the booming economy, drowning out the unprecedented decrease in violent crime nationwide, and it has cast doubt on every foreign policy move; the JOOOOS are behind everything now! “SAY FREE PALESTINE” is the new “SAY BLACK LIVES MATTER”, the unquestionable memetic rhetorical cudgel, intertwined with ethnic minority sensitivities that make it unassailable. Even the Wiener guy in San Francisco wasn’t immune from his own commie street animals when they came for him because he’s Jewish.

We know they are lying. They know we know they are lying. Similarly, we all know that the real violence only comes from one side; the communists. We have a communist violence problem in this country. The President has had so many assassination attempts against him, at this point, a violent communist charging at the President with a gun disappears from the headlines within hours. It’s like in the movie Brazil, when a restaurant is bombed by terrorists, but the attacks are so routine, everyone just continues on with their meal. We have completely normalized the violence and unhinged rhetoric by the communists, but the dominant cultural messaging would have us believe that armies of right wing Christian nationalists are engaged in a genocide hand-in-glove with scheming Jews. It’s absolutely inexplicably dumb. But it demonstrates the power of messaging: no matter what the reality is, the message is more powerful, by orders of magnitude.

If we ever want it to stop, we must fight fire with fire. If the communists are going to have faux moral panics, if they are going to adopt the most uncharitable interpretation of our words, we will do the same to them. Mark Ruffalo didn’t make a joke about a character he plays in comic book movies…he was threatening to beat Elon Musk and the President to death. If the commies are going to pretend to not understand things, I will pretend to not understand things. If they are going to weaponize our morality against us, we will…wait…they don’t have any morals, so that wouldn’t work…but we can weaponize their rhetoric against them. They cherish their made up language more than anything. So Midlife Mark Ruffalo…don’t be a fascist, bigot, white supremacist, hetero-patriarchal, man-splainer…you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.