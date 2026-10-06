Spencer Pratt

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Suzanne
Oct 6

On point Spencer. Midlife Mark is beyond insufferable and would fit right in with the Third Reich at this point.

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Betsy
Oct 6

Will never see anything with Mark Buffalo in it ever again (so hope he's not in the next Spiderman movie because I will skip it, he is so loathsome) and I don't let my grandchildren watch the repulsive Miss Hate-chel, either. I've read that liberals want conservatives to shut up, while conservatives want liberals to keep talking...because it makes it easier to spot, oppose and boycott them. Love your essays, Mr. Pratt.

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