The LA Mayor’s race is this painful humiliation ritual where everyone has to vote for the Mayor who literally destroyed their city, or else vote for this rube who has psychotic breaks from a routine debate.

A fugue state is an extreme dissociative disorder where people have a complete psychological break and disconnection from their entire identity due to some traumatic episode. when you’re in a fugue state, you literally have no idea who or where you are. For the permanently unimpressive Nithya Raman, this triggering “traumatic episode” was a routine political debate.

Not only did Nithya Raman need to be coddled like a toddler by the reporter and told where the cameras were, the incompetent socialist had the bright idea of confessing to having a full on dissociative psychological break because she had to answer questions on TV. The fact that anyone believes that Angelenos largely voted for this dolt is crazy.

Could you imagine her during an emergency, if a simple debate made her go into a dissociative state? Actually...we already know what that would be like...maybe Karen Bass was in a fugue state when she just stood there silently at LAX as a reporter peppered her with questions about being gone during the Palisades Fire.

Man is this race so fucked. You either have to stamp your endorsement on the lady who ruined your city, or vote for the lady who also ruined your city and will accelerate its decline even more.