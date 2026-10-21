Thank God for John Kobylt. For decades, on LA’s flagship station, KFI, he’s been a unique voice of sanity in the absolute clown world of Los Angeles bureaucracy and government, and I hope he never retires. He’s deservedly ruthless to our city’s most absurd hacks in government. He’s also been Karen Bass’ most compelling and outspoken critic, so when he announced that Karen had struck a deal to come on his show, I was intrigued, but I was not surprised. In the past 2 weeks, I’ve faced an onslaught of calls and messages from people connected to Karen asking if I would meet with her face-to-face, so it has been clear that she’s desperate to find inroads to communicating with the significant base of the electorate who voted for me in June. She’s stopped short of doing anything to actually earn their votes, but she is hoping that she can compel our allies to give her a chance to appear like she’s in our tent.

Karen was relaxed and jocular, bantering with John with the demeanor of someone who’s being interviewed by someone who’s already informed her that they will be reluctantly voting for her. While I can’t presume to know how Kobylt is voting, given that Traci Park brokered this deal weeks ago, it’s pretty easy to read between the lines here. I’ve been the victim of similar backroom lobbying in recent weeks, as a variety of surrogates have been pleading with me to meet one-on-one with Karen Bass so she can try and proffer a deal of some kind in exchange for me shepherding my voters into her camp, as though they aren’t free-thinking sentient beings.

I have, of course, told all of these surrogates to (kindly) fuck off. While I was told explicitly “this could be really good for you”, I refuse to engage in any back room dealing. Any overtures to my voter base should be made in full public view; I’ve already publicly stated what needs to happen in order for one candidate to earn my vote. I have nothing to add to that. Implement some of my policies, you can earn my vote, simple as. Neither candidate has earned my vote. But beyond that, I’m not going to do any private meetings because it’s not about me…I only have one vote. This is about Karen Bass wanting all the people who voted for me. I hate referring to them as “my voters”, because they don’t belong to me. The kinds of people who voted for me are the antithesis of commies; they are free-thinking, competent, and confident people who don’t just go with the mob. I won’t tell them how to vote.

I’m not going to do this peculiar thing that Traci Park and Rick Caruso seem to be doing, where they will do campaign events for Bass, hold a press conference with her, sing her praises, but stop just short of “endorsing” her, as though that were some kind of saving grace for their integrity. How do I know that this is what they are doing? Well, it should be obvious by deductive reasoning, but it’s also specifically what was offered to me by the surrogates who were trying to get me to meet with her. I was explicitly told “you don’t have to endorse her”…Karen Bass is at least shrewd enough to understand that her record is so atrocious, it would immediately invalidate her reluctant surrogates’ credibility and undermine the whole non-endorsement endorsement play. Campaigns are about snapshots and soundbites, and her campaign is gobbling up snapshots of her smiling and laughing with her critics and victims of her failed policies, because she knows it’ll convince a lot of reasonable people that she’s not as wicked as her record might convey.

The machine is rallying around Bass in this late hour, and it’s clear by the tone of the phone calls that I received that there is a lot of panic in the Bass circle; everyone seems to be afraid that Nithya Raman is going to win. I’m actually no longer sure what they’re afraid of, though. While I’ve long assumed that Nithya would do an even worse job than Karen, I have no actual evidence to support that…it’s just that Nithya is so dumb, I can’t really even fathom how she gets her shoes on every morning. Nonetheless, to this day, nobody has actually made a very convincing case for why Nithya Raman would be worse than Karen Bass, and after this interview with Kobylt, I’m actually more convinced that Nithya couldn’t possibly be worse than the wicked woman spouting off on KFI last night.

The hard truth is that people living in Nithya Raman’s district are living an objectively better life than people living in Traci Park’s district. While our district is certainly replete with far more successful people of means who can afford to cloister themselves off and isolate some of the worst failings of City Hall, Traci’s district still has all the same problems that LA has, broadly. We have the drug zombies playing with their genitals in front of our kids’ schools, and the only thing that actually mitigated that was when the schools got burned over by the the fire. And while we still have to deal with the same problems as they do in Nithya’s district, Nithya’s district doesn’t have 10,000 refugees who had their lives completely destroyed by a fully preventable disaster that nuked their entire town to moondust. Sure, Nithya’s business owners can’t get a hold of her to get permits through, or remove vagrants from destroying their storefronts, but at least they have storefronts.