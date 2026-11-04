In show business there is an eternal maxim: STORY IS KING. We're in a new era of communication, and only one side seems to be living in it. The old guard consultant class is about to be relegated to the dustbin of history.
If you think that high prices lost the election for the right, you don't understand marketing. Humans have no problem paying a premi…
Story Is King
It’s a New Era of Storytelling, and Only One Side is Living in It
In show business there is an eternal maxim: STORY IS KING. We're in a new era of communication, and only one side seems to be living in it. The old guard consultant class is about to be relegated to the dustbin of history.
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