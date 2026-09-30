We’re all accustomed to Gavin Newsom lying. He lies as easily as he breathes, or snorts lines of cocaine off the derriere of his best friend’s wife…but this lie may be his biggest to date. Now, just for background in case you’ve been living under a rock…Gavin Newsom has a long history of not doing fire mitigation work. Despite President Trump infamously warned Gavin to “rake the forest” and clear out flammable brush back in 2018 in Paradise, Gavin notoriously never did any fuel reduction on his state park surrounding the Pacific Palisades, and because of that, when his employees ignored a smoldering brush fire on his property and let it burn for a week, when the winds came, his overgrown dead brush burned down my entire town in a $100 billion catastrophe that ultimately claimed hundreds of lives, with a dozen of them burning alive.

President Biden left office shortly after the fire, and President Trump was left to deal with the mess from day 1 of his current term. All of us in the Palisades were impressed with the federal response. While local and state government were entirely impotent, the US Army Corps of Engineers came in and managed the herculean task of debris clean-up at a record pace, with military efficiency. Added to that, the federal government picked up 100% of the tab for both the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire through Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs). Even though the Palisades Fire started on Gavin Newsom’s unmanaged state park, and the Eaton Fire started in Gavin Newsom’s unmanaged state responsibility area (SRA), the feds still reimbursed him for the entire cost of the firefight. The President’s SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler worked lightning quick to get us SBA disaster loans, and Lee Zeldin, the head of EPA was on the ground helping to manage the unmitigated mess of toxic debris that permeated the burn area.

Despite the feds stewarding the entirety of the recovery effort and providing billions in aid…all Gavin Newsom could do was trash them. He has long sold this allegation that President Trump is “refusing to release $33.9 BILLION in fire disaster aid OWED to victims.” He hammered this assertion in multiple videos, vanity press conferences, and even political stunt trips to DC where he was really just trying to consolidate support for his doomed Presidential run. He’s been so relentless with this $33.9 billion narrative that even a lot of my neighbors, who witnessed the extraordinary efforts of the federal government in Newsom’s absence…began to think that the President was punishing us for being Californian.

Well, like with anything else Gavin says, that allegation is completely made up. Forget the fact that it was US Forest Service Fire Chief Bobby Garcia who saved all of Brentwood by keeping his tanker base staffed up ALL winter (at great expense) when Gavin Newsom shut down CalFire. Forget the fact that the both President Biden and President Trump had subsidized the entire firefight and provided billions in direct aid to us victims…what Gavin won’t tell you is that he’s just making everything up. No, President Trump is not “refusing to release $33.9 billion” to us fire victims. So where is he getting this number?

Gavin Newsom submitted a request to CONGRESS for $33.9 billion in federal funds, which just happens to cover the entire amount of the massive budget deficit that Gavin created here (I’m sure that’s just a coincidence). Not only did the buffoonish Sparkle Beach Ken Doll not even ask the President for that money, it’s not even the President’s money to give. Additionally, Sparkle’s requested money isn’t even for us fire victims. The bulk of his ask is for his own state infrastructure that he’s not funding.

Gavin runs a $346.6 billion state budget, and he is requesting $33.9 billion in additional federal taxpayer money for the fires that ignited on his property. He’s asking taxpayers in Nebraska and South Dakota to sponsor 10% of an all of his spending in California. The bulk of that budget is Medi-Cal, which costs us over $220 billion dollars, with American taxpayers footing 80% of that tab. We’ve all seen the waves of fraud arrests of criminals exploiting those nearly unlimited taxpayer funds, and Gavin Newsom openly brags about using that money to fund healthcare for criminal migrants who do not pay income tax into the system.

Let me remind you, a simple 500 acre fuel reduction project on Topanga State Park would’ve cost just $500K-$750K, and it would’ve entirely prevented the Palisades Fire, regardless of the weather…but Gavin Newsom is instead choosing to give billions of taxpayer dollars to criminal migrants for free healthcare. Sure, every family in the Palisades has to pay $12K-$40K a year for basic health insurance, and thanks to his lack of wildfire mitigation, we won’t be able to move back home in our lifetimes…but at least criminals get free healthcare!

All of this is part of a larger war that Gavin loves to wage against the federal government. During fire season, he’s always sure to make the petty delineation of identifying when a wildfire is on federal lands, even though he doesn’t even know what parts of California are federal or not. Early on in the Palisades Fire saga, despite the fire starting dead in the middle of Topanga State Park, he tried to claim it started on federal lands. Gavin Newsom is always eager to steal the valor of CalFire firefighters, forcing them to pose as political props for his campaign speeches, but you’ll notice how you never see him in pictures with USFS firefighters? Weird, right? I mean…California has 50% of all federal wildland fire resources. Nearly half of all the nation’s Hotshot crews are in California. They’re CALIFORNIANS staffing these crews, but they happen to get paid by taxpayers across the country, so Gavin treats these California firefighters like the unwanted illegitimate child of a staffer he banged on a work trip. He has even been caught de-mobilizing federal resources off of active wildfires, simply because he didn’t want them to be in the background of his photo ops.

Gavin’s record on wildfire mitigation is so atrocious, it’s hard to put into words. He was caught over-inflating his prescribed fire numbers by 12x. And though he has allocated record amounts of money into fuel mitigation, the actual project work is at historic lows. He even took the more psychotic step of changing the language about mitigation work, just to cover up his dereliction. You’ll notice, Gavin will never say how many acres of prescribed fire he’s done. Never. He will only tell you how many acres he’s “treated”, because “treatment” describes a wide range of activities that aren’t prescribed fire; in fact, according to Gavin’s new rules…ADDING flammable fuels is now considered fuel mitigation “treatment”. Yes, he actually counts PLANTING TREES as fuel treatment. So he could, conceivably, add a million acres of flammable trees onto the landscape, do ZERO prescribed fire, and still claim he “treated” a million acres. Do you see what a con-man he is?

What’s even more hilarious is that Gavin even redefined what an “acre” is. In Gavinland, an acre is no longer an area measurement, but a measurement of “effort”. Gavin created a new classification of fuel treatment called “activity acres” instead of actual treated area. If his resources do 10 things (including site prep or even tree planting) on a single 100 acre plot, they count that as 1,000 “acres”, even though they only treated 100 acres. Imagine if you live in a high fire risk area like the Palisades…you know that you need 1,000 acres of fuel reduction to protect your town, Gavin Newsom declares he’s done 1,000 acres of fuel treatment, giving you a false sense of security, when he’s actually left 90% of that area completely untouched, because he’s counting “activity acres”, not actual acres. I wish I were making this bullshit up.

Today, the feds are giving even more money to whiny fraud Gavin. The feds have already provided over $6 billion in aid, but is that the picture he paints? The unspoken reality is that Gavin can’t be trusted with this money. Other states are able to secure federal assistance faster than Gavin because he’s so corrupt, it takes exponentially longer for the feds to audit Gavin’s expenditures before they can approve reimbursements. This is the Gavin tax. When you let a slimy, unscrupulous sociopath run your state, we all get shafted. When you have a governor who launders money into multibillion dollar boondoggles like high speed rail to nowhere, the homeless industrial complex, or campaigning for President for the entire second half of his term…every reimbursement has to get triple-checked for fraud, and we all are left hung out to dry.

The President, to his credit, is doing everything he can to help. Bill Essayli has been leading significant criminal interdiction operations around the infamous MacArthur Park, cracking down on the drug cartels and criminal zombies. The FBI has successfully run 2 cycles of Operation Summer Heat, leading to the lowest violent crime rates in American history (another thing sleazy Gavin is trying to take credit for). To his credit, the President is trying to save California from itself. The same can’t be said for Gavin. He continues to defy federal efforts to help us, like a petulant child.

And while he wears our grief as a skin suit, we know that he doesn’t care about us. He continues to fight us in court, bleeding us dry with legal expenses. He is fighting every effort for fire victims to hold utility companies accountable for burning down entire towns and killing people. They gave Gavin massive donations throughout his tenure, and he’s being a good little lapdog and shielding them from consequences for their criminal negligence. Beyond that, he authorized the utilities to recoup their wrongful death penalties by jacking up the rates on the very fire victims they paid out.

Gavin Newsom is straight out of central casting for greasy scumbag politician. He bangs his staffer’s wives, he does blow, launders billions of dollars of tax money and makes it vanish into the ether. He throws hissy fits when reporters ask him questions, and hurls bombastic insults online, thinking he looks cool if he cusses like the President did once. He lords over the smoldering wreckage of our state like a pompous prince of darkness. But perhaps his worst trait is his fixation on stolen valor. He wears CalFire gear so he can LARP as a fire chief, and now, he usurps the tragedy of fire victims so he can LARP as some crusader for justice. He’s run out of room in the moral basement…he can’t get any lower; but using fire victims to lie for fed money to bankroll his fraud…might be as low as you can go. But he’s nothing if not creative…I’m sure he’ll find a way to do worse.