Spencer Pratt

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Jane Earl's avatar
Jane Earl
Sep 30

We've told you over and over on X that several national reporters have been investigating Gavin's longtime affair with his former deputy chief of staff Lindsey Cobia who is now working for Becerra on his campaign. Red State Jennifer van Laar has done the best research/ Cobia is a Ruby Rippy lookalike. Many reporters have heard that Gavin got Lindsey pregnant in 2021, and a Jen Siebel Newsom found out... Cobia had the baby, a girl in February 2022.. Reporters are investigating whether Gavin bought her a house. Surely you have heard about this. I have an d I'm on the East Coast.

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Barb W.'s avatar
Barb W.
Oct 3

Gavin Newsom is a piece of shit.

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