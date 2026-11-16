While the interest in the Palisades Fire has gone ice cold, the most consequential criminal case in America has been inconspicuously smoldering beneath the surface and has just rekindled into a 5-alarm fire over the weekend. The federal government failed to convince the original jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Jonathan Rinderknecht (let’s just call him JR cuz that name is obnoxiously difficult to type and pronounce) maliciously started the New Year’s Eve Lachman Fire that was initially suppressed, but rekindled into the worst fire in LA City history. This week, in the most explosive moment of the retrial, the case seems to have become exponentially more challenging for the feds, as shocking new evidence was introduced, pinning federal prosecutors against a federal firefighter hero, and former NBA superstar Chris Bosh is now catching heat? What we do know is that today will likely be the wildest day in federal court in memory.

The feds’ case against the alleged arsonist has always been thin. This isn’t necessarily their fault, it’s just an exceedingly difficult case to prosecute. Bill Essayli has been a Godsend for Los Angeles as he’s done more to crack down on the rampant crime and drug use in our city, in a way that our local leaders simply refuse; he’s saving LA from itself. But this arson case is struggling. The feds have some circumstantial evidence, zero dispositive evidence of malicious arson, and even some of their circumstantial evidence works against them. Arson cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute because, expectedly, a lot of the evidence burns up. In this case, however, a lot of the evidence may have remained, but simply slipped through the cracks because of the highly unusual nature of the case.

The original source of ignition on the Palisades Fire came near midnight on the inconsequential Lachman Fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire burned less than 10 acres of scraggly brush in the fire prone hills above the Palisades Highlands, it was quickly suppressed, and no homes were damaged. Because it was such an inconsequential and relatively inexpensive fire, investigators never really worked diligently to determine the cause of the fire. There were a conspiracy of factors that contributed to this oversight: it was a holiday, so a lot of people are off work or pulling extra shifts, they’re tired. Added to this, it’s winter after an inconsequential fire season, so nobody’s hackles were really up with wildfire, least of all our municipal fire agency that sees more homeless drug zombie rubbish fires in a single day than brush fires in an entire year. Furthermore, it’s very typical on small brush fires with zero infrastructure impact to be wrapped up without any due diligence. Normally, on a 5 acre brusher, the incident commander will be perfectly happy to just call it a cigarette or simply leave it undetermined or “under investigation.” Given that it was midnight on New Year’s, many likely assumed that it had been caused by fireworks…and, as it turns out, that may have been correct.

Enter Tom Guzman, a local firefighter hero and legend in the United States Forest Service. For many years, Tom served the Angeles National Forest as a wildland firefighter, running a patrol and a brush engine out of the Texas Canyon Ranger Station in Santa Clarita. Guzman reached true hero status on 9/11 in 2021 on the Route Fire, when he was running ANF Engine 317 and an LA County Fire Department hand crew got themselves in a very tight spot, completely exposed on foot, surrounded by fire, with no water and no escape vehicle. The somewhat mundane (and typical) fire off the 5 freeway spotted around them and fire activity became increasingly erratic. Recognizing the imminent threat of an unsurvivable burnover, Guzman shoved the 13 members of the exposed LA County hand crew, ass over teakettle, into his 2 federal Type 3 engines that are built for 4 people, and were already full with his own engine crew. He selflessly shoved them inside and slammed the door behind them to shield them from burning as the flames licked up behind him, burning his face and neck. He prepared to deploy his fire shelter outside, but his engine operator begged for him to get in the vehicle. Guzman leapt into the vehicle over the engine operators lap, smashing his head into a crew man’s rake, and calmly helped guide his ENOP through the flames to safety. Guzman’s melted helmet remained on the side of the roadway as a terrifying and grim reminder of how quickly things can break bad, but thanks to Guzman’s years of experience and decisive action, every man survived. Now, the federal government is desperately trying to discredit him and tarnish his reputation. Why? Well…he’s brought some very inconvenient evidence into the Lachman/Palisades Fire case.

Guzman, who is now a Fire Risk Assessment Coordinator, has exposed numerous flaws in the government’s investigation into the cause of the Palisades Fire, namely the government’s inexplicable rejection of fireworks as a potential cause of the fire. Of course, any rational person would assume that a fire occurring at midnight on New Year’s Eve would almost certainly be the result of fireworks, but despite multiple Palisades residents reporting that they heard and saw fireworks that night, the feds claimed that not only were fireworks not the cause, but they “couldn’t” have caused the fire, a claim that Guzman has thoroughly rejected. And now, the bombshell: new evidence has been introduced from Michael T Cole, a retired CalFire Investigator, that show what is believed to be scorch marks consistent with mortar fireworks in the driveway and rear patio of NBA superstar Chris Bosh, whose property sits directly below the origin of the Lachman Fire. Bosh claims to have been out of town at that time, and his Palisades residence unoccupied, so he’s not considered a potential suspect in the case at all, and he’s been helping authorities with security footage, but now the question becomes: who was renting out that property on New Year’s of 2024/2025, and what were they doing?