Spencer Pratt
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Saving LA - Phase III
We've Only Just Begun
8 hrs ago
•
Spencer Pratt
379
63
72
April 2026
Karen Strokes, LA Chokes
Karen’s Climate Myopia Ignores the Real Environmental Hazards in LA
Apr 19
•
Spencer Pratt
614
90
129
Lost Angeles
God Blessed the City of Angels - We Must Redeem Her
Apr 5
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Spencer Pratt
1,376
92
220
They Hassled the Hoff
LA Turned Its Back on Hollywood - Now the Golden Goose needs CPR
Apr 2
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Spencer Pratt
526
52
79
The Phantom Housing Crisis
LA is Losing Population. Does it Really Need More Housing?
Apr 1
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Spencer Pratt
933
112
176
March 2026
Zombieland
LA Doesn't Have a Homeless Problem...We Have a Drug Problem. Here's How We Fix It.
Mar 26
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Spencer Pratt
1,621
105
347
Over Budget and Behind Schedule
Karen Basura’s Impotent LA is a Far Cry from Our Historic Prowess
Mar 24
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Spencer Pratt
742
49
147
© 2026 Spencer Pratt
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